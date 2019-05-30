A Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), also known as Medical Emergency Response Systems, let you call for help in an emergency by pushing a button. When many people hear the words personal emergency response system, the first thought that sometimes comes to mind is an older adult falling while alone and not being unable to get up. However, these systems have many different functions and features you may want to consider.

The first question to ask yourself is what should the primary function be and what features do you need? These devices can solely be used to call for help or detect calls, but they can also be used for medical monitoring, reminders, activity tracking, GPS tracking and even home security monitoring. You will also want to consider if you need it to be waterproof, have a long battery life, the range you would like and well as if you would like your loved ones to have access to the system.

While these devices may help you live a more independent and safe life inside and outside of your home, it’s important to choose the Emergency Response System that meets your needs. There are three main types of systems. An in-home system requires a phone line and can only be used only at home. Another option is a mobile system with GPS that operates with a cellular network and can work inside or out. The GPS allows the user to be mobile, and if they push the button they will be located and help sent to that location. Lastly, there are fall sensing units, which detect a fall using sensors to identify downward movement and automatically call for emergency help.

Once you have narrowed down the kind of device you are looking it, will be time to start shopping. There are many companies that offer emergency alert systems, but before you sign up for equipment or monitoring service ask these questions.

— What is the length of contract for the device or is there an early cancellation fees?

— Is there a deposit or hidden fees such as shipping fees?

— Who does the installation set up?

— Does the system have free repair or replacement?

— Does the system have battery backup in case of power outage?

— Is there a price lock guarantee?

— Is customer service easy to reach?

— Is the service available in your area?

— If you are looking resources on how to start looking for an Emergency Response System or about local resources, please call Elder Care’s Resource Coordinator Sue Lee at 918-336-8500.