Telling your story defines your legacy. Not only will this provide your loved ones with precious, unforgettable memories after you’re gone, but it will improve your overall level of happiness and provide you with a great sense of satisfaction and accomplishment. Allowing loved ones to hear your history and your memories may even help them unlock mysteries and questions they’ve had about themselves.

So, what are some ways you can ensure your story is remembered? Here is a list of ideas for you.

Life is full of special occasions, holidays and family gatherings so the next time you find yourself with the ones you love; get their attention and start sharing. It isn’t unusual for family gatherings to have three to four generations present. Take advantage of it; bring up moments others may have forgotten or take the time to share the lessons you’ve learned throughout your life.

Technology will be a major resource for you to utilize along your journey of documenting your story. Making a video or may seem like an overwhelming idea at first, but don’t hesitate to ask for help! Share your idea and people will want to help. Share stories and memories on social media. While neither option allows for face-to-face interaction that some might prefer, social media and videos allow you to connect with a more widespread group of people.

Speaking of people, a great way to share your story is to connect with like-minded peers. You can find community bulletin boards at the library, churches and even online that can help you find people that have the same interests, hobbies, or are looking to socialize and share their stories as well. Another great way to connect is through social networking groups like Elder Care’s Golden Opportunities program that provides educational classes, day trips and social events each month.

Maybe you want to be remembered for something more specific like cooking. This is a great opportunity for you to compile your favorite recipes that you made throughout your life for your loved ones. You could even add pictures to make your cookbook even more special to those closest to you. Perhaps you want to leave your name tied to a special place or organization that means a lot to you or reminds you of a favorite memory, like donating a park bench to the local park you’ve watched your children and grandchildren play in or making a donation to an organization that has made an impact in you or a loved one’s life.

These are only a few ideas. It’s up to you to decide what is achievable. Instead of a video, some might prefer an audio recording and while some people might want to share their memories face-to-face, others may prefer writing it down or scrapbooking. The important thing is that you’re happy with the story you’re leaving behind.

Rachel Holdredge is the community outreach coordinator for Elder Care.