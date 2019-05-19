CAR SEATS

Hospital, Safe Kids partner for free checkup

Plan to attend the car seat checkup event from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday at the Jane Phillips Medical Center parking garage, 3500 SE Frank Phillips Blvd. in Bartlesville.

Nationally certified technicians will be on-site to show parents/caregivers how to properly install car seats and check those already installed. A limited number of car seats will also be available for $10 (cash only).

In order to receive a car seat, the child must be present or be an expectant mother within two months of delivery. Participants should also show proof of government assistance, such as WIC, food stamps or SoonerCare. A maximium of one seat per child and two seats per family.

For more information, contact Jane Phillips Family Services at 918-331-1105.

— Jane Phillips Medical Center

BAA

Drawing classes start Wednesday

Learn to draw dynamic figures and add fluidity and form by attending a three-week class taught by Pepper Hume.

Students will do quick, small, scribbled sketches of a model, learning how to translate to paper what they are looking at. The “secrets” of proportion, thrust, tension, and weight distribution will be revealed. No previous drawing experience required and no supplies needed.

The $10 materials fee will cover — two graphite drawing pencils, newsprint pad and a five-page handout.

The Wednesday evening classes will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 22 – June 5.

The cost for Bartlesville Art Association members is $30 plus the $10 materials fee. The cost for non-BAA members is $40 plus the $10 materials fee.

Email bartlesvilleartassociation@gmail.com to reserve your spot.

— Bartlesville Art Association

YMCA

Summer camp spaces available

Staff at Richard Kane YMCA said spaces are still available for summer camp, which runs June 3 to August 2.

Scholarships are available to help with financial assistance if needed, to ensure that all youth have the chance to experience the Bartlesville YMCA summer camp child care program.

For more information, contact Program Director Connie Standridge at 918-336-0713 or email her at conniestandridge@rkymca.org.

If you’re interested in helping send kids to camp this summer, donations are accepted on the YMCA’s website at https://www.rkymca.org.

— Richard Kane YMCA

BAA

Pastel painting classes offered

Learn to paint portraits using soft pastels. Step-by-step instructions will be provided in this four-week class taught by Kerri Hicks Fleming.

The focus will be on completing one pastel portrait painting from a photograph. Beginners through advanced.

The class is four weeks, July 11 - Aug. 1, on Thursdays. The cost is $120.

Fleming will also offer another four-week class on Saturdays July 13 - August. A still life will be provided, or students can bring a photo of their choice to work from. Beginners through advanced.

This class is for adults, including high school age, with a maximum of 12 students accepted. Cost is $142.

Register online at https://www.bartlesvilleartassociation.org/upcoming-classes/.

— Bartlesville Art Association