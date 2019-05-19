The Bartlesville Public Library will be hosting a series of monthly crafting classes in anticipation of the upcoming opening of the library’s new Creative Corner. The Creative Corner will be stocked with a wide array of crafting supplies and will be available for patrons to reserve much like the library’s meeting rooms and create. Work continues on the new space, with an anticipated opening in June.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, there will be an Introduction to Making Wreaths Class. Wreaths are used to decorate for many holidays and celebrations, and participants might opt to create a patriotic wreath for Memorial Day and July 4. Wreath frames will be provided, but participants will need to bring a roll of five-inch wide burlap ribbon to the class.

Introduction to Scrapbooking Class, will be offered 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 18. Scrapbooks preserve a wide array of family memories, such as family weddings and anniversaries, births and childhood milestones, school days and graduations, and salutes to veterans. Participants will need to bring some family photos and memorabilia to the class.

These classes are free and open to the public. They will be held in the library’s meeting room C. Basic materials will be provided. Participants are welcome to bring their own materials to the classes.

Class size is limited, so registration is required. To register, please go the library’s web site and follow the instructions on the library’s home page, or contact the reference desk at 918-338-4169 for more information and assistance.