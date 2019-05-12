The Morris Neighbors family, well known in Skiatookat — both for their singing ability and as a family devoted to service to God, country and community — will be the featured entertainment for the monthly Third Monday Event at 11:45 a.m. May 20 at Bartlesville First Baptist Church.

The family legacy began with patriarch Neil Neighbors and his wife, Lether, who were married 78 years and resided in Skiatook well into their late 90s.

In the years preceding the Great Depression, Neil served as a pumper in what was then the old boomtown of Wild Horse. They had four sons — Bobby, a major league baseball player who served in the Air Force in WWII and later lost his life in Korea; Paul, also a talented baseball player, served in the U.S. Navy and died in WWII; Carl, who served in the Merchant Marines; and Morris, who served as a radar man on the USS Leutze, a Fletcher Class destroyer that earned seven battle stars in the WWII Pacific Theater. All were musically inclined.

It is Morris Neighbors, along with his wife Wanda and their five children, who have carried the family torch forward in recent years. Now 86, and a Deacon at Immanuel Baptist Church for nearly 50 years, Morris’s legacy continues generationally. All of his children, and some of his adult grandchildren, perform in the Singing Churchmen or Churchwomen of Oklahoma and have traveled across the globe to Australia, Armenia and Israel. It was in an Australian concert that Morris sang as a part of a trio with sons Matt and Scott at the Sydney Opera House.

The upcoming Third Monday event at First Baptist Church, which will feature the Neighbors Family, begins with a meet-and-greet at 11:45 a.m. in the downstairs Fellowship Hall, followed by a $5 all-inclusive meal. This month will feature “Breakfast for Lunch.” The program will follow.

The 2019 Third Monday agenda is a diverse one, ranging from a wide variety of musical groups to well-known local personalities — such speakers as Mike Bailey, Bartlesville City Manager, in June and “Those Two” with guitarist Doug Simpson and vocalist Pam Hughes in July. A complete listing of the 2019 agenda is provided on the church website at www.mybfbc.org.

According to Wade Daniel, First Baptist minister of music and organizer of the Third Monday programs, all these events are geared to adults throughout the community — and open to everyone.

Since lunch is served, reservations are needed. Call 918-336-6172; then pay at the door day of the event. Parking is available on all sides of the church located on Osage Avenue between Fourth and Fifth Streets.