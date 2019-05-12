Kay Little of “Little History Adventures” will present the educational program “Gone but not Forgotten, Washington County Schools” at the Bartlesville Area History Museum at noon May 29.

The brown bag event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the museum, located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

“Schools gone but not forgotten — everyone you know is sentimental about the school or schools they attended,” said BAHM Coordinator Jo Crabtree. “Those memories, made and stored while growing up, continue to be an integral part of any individual or generation. The things we learn in school are a collective component of life itself, and though what we learn from friends and family is important, the foundation we glean from attending any organized instruction is some of the most important training we achieve in life.

“BAHM has collected and stored considerable documentation, photographs and facts of more than a century of learning institutions in Washington County. Kay Little was a principal staff member at the museum several years ago in compiling and piecing together much of this important information on the county’s history. We hope everyone will join us May 29 at the museum to learn about some of that history,” said Crabtree.

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is a family-friendly facility where admission is free and donations are always welcome. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.