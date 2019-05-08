The Bartlesville Genealogical Society will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Bartlesville Public Library’s upstairs meeting room (Conference Room A). The public is invited.

During the 6:30 p.m. Beginner’s Corner portion of the meeting, those present will learn the basics of beginning genealogy. An experienced genealogist, will discuss what is available from reviewing court records when attempting to locate family history and genealogical information.

During the main program, the archaeologist, K. C. Kraft, Ph.D., will discuss “Oklahoma prehistory and history from the Ice Age to statehood.” His presentation will include color slides, and he will leave time for questions.

Kraft has been an archaeologist since 1987, much of his career being spent in New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Central America. Kraft’s journal articles range from geology and paleontology to archaeology and history. He also has a book focusing on prehistoric bison hunting in western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Kraft is the state archaeologist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture — Natural Resources Conservation Service. He has served in this capacity since 2001, which covers all 77 Oklahoma counties.

The goal of the Bartlesville Genealogical Society is to promote and encourage the common interest of family genealogy and history among the members. Meetings and classes are a service of the Society and are open to anyone interested in beginning or continuing family research. Information discussed will provide valuable help and assistance to beginners when searching for family information. Whether you are a novice or an experienced genealogist, you will find useful tips in continuing your family research.

For more information about the Bartlesville Genealogical Society, including membership options and meeting information (second Monday each month), go to “Bartlesville Genealogical Society” on Facebook.