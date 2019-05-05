Tri County Tech student, Kellie Pate, was recently named the Downtown Kiwanis Club’s Student of the Month for April. Pate, an adult student, is enrolled in the practical nursing program.

Pate’s innate need to help others is what drove her to begin the popular program. “Helping others is something I hold near and dear to my heart,” Pate said. “It’s super rewarding and everyone should do it.”. Pate’s favorite aspect of the practical nursing program is seeing the impact of her work on others.

Outside of the program, Pate spends her time volunteering at a number of establishments. To name a few, she is involved with The Journey Home, Day of Caring, Day of Hope, OBI Blood Drive and Dagenais Medical Clinic. Pate is also the President of Tri County Tech’s Practical Nursing HOSA Chapter.

After graduation, Pate plans to merge her two loves into a fulfilling career.

“I have actually accepted a position at The Journey Home,” Pate said. “Since I had been volunteering there so much, and now with my certification, I can work as an employee!”

Pates work ethic coupled with her passion for service makes up the perfect recipe for success. “Kellie is a bright student who has shown excellence in leadership and professionalism. She truly wants to use her nursing knowledge to change patient’s lives” said Kebi Allen, one of practical nursing program instructors.