“Cherokee Avenue Walking Tour,” a spring event by the Bartlesville Area History Museum, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on May 20 BAHM Coordinator Jo Crabtree said.

The tour takes participants past 24 of some of the most historic homes in Bartlesville, including the Frank Phillips Home, the Reynolds home — which later became the Armais Atruntoff home, founder of Reda Pump — the Kane home, built by John H. Kane, Washington County’s first attorney, and 20 other homes.

The homes represent a variety of architectural styles reflecting the era of construction, each one unique and interesting, Crabtree said.

Kay Little, of “Little History Adventures” and Betty Keim, education coordinator of the BAHM, will serve as tour guides.

The program is coordinated with the Frank Phillips Home. Reservations are required and may be made by contacting Crabtree at 918-338-4294.

The tour will begin at the Frank Phillips Home parking lot and will end at the home. There is no cost to participate in the walk. Those who wish to tour the Frank Phillips Home at the conclusion of the walk may pay a group tour fee of $6.50 each, Crabtree said.

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone. BAHM is a family-friendly facility where admission is free and donations are always welcome. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 918-338-4294.