In her 30 years at Bartlesville High School teaching thousands of students, Betty Henderson places Emma Griffin in the top 1%.

“Her classroom and laboratory performance are exemplary. In the time that I have known her, I have developed a high regard for Emma’s intelligence, work ethic and maturity,” said Henderson, an advanced placement biology II teacher.

Griffin’s hard work has been noticed by several other teachers too. As a result, she’s been selected as the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, Patriot Auto Group and Truity Credit Union March Student of the Month.

“I feel very grateful. I’ve always wanted to be selected as student of the month and recognized by my community and by my school for all of my academic achievements,” said Griffin, who has a strong interest in science and medicine and will be attending Johns Hopkins University this fall.

Science has always been her strong suit, she said, but other subjects like English, math and literature also interest her. When her mother became sick a few years ago, Griffin would often change her IV and picc lines and said the experience made her realize the importance of medicine.

“Ever since then, I knew I wanted to be a physician of some sorts. I’m not sure of what yet, but I hope to go to medical school and I hope to just change lives like how doctors did with my mother,” said Griffin.

She’s already gaining knowledge and insight of what it’s like to work in a medical facility through her internship at Adams Post-Acute Recovery Center last semester and now at the emergency room at Jane Philips Medical Center.

“Emma is learning cutting edge treatments with hyperbaric oxygen. She even participates in research and discusses new ways to help patients get the needed care. The physicians include Emma as part of their team,” said Henderson.

She’s also a school and community leader, said Henderson. She serves as a junior docent at the Price Tower on a regular basis.

“The job of the docent is basically acting as the first community ambassador that visitor meet. And I know that she is providing our community with a confident, positive first impression,” Henderson said.

Griffin loves giving tours and meeting diverse groups throughout the world.

“It helps me keep in touch with my community and really helps me learn the value of community service,” she said. “It’s really enjoyable. It’s such a unique building, and you get to meet all these interesting people, and it’s really great to share the experience of Price Tower.”

Griffin also volunteers at Wayside Elementary Carnival, Santa Shop at Jane Philips Medical Center and the Bartlesville Public Library’s Halloween events. Plus, she’s always willing to help other students by reviewing what they know and then applying the underlying concept to help guide them to the answer, said Henderson.

“I see that Emma’s exceptional academic abilities and her ambitions are manifestation of her family experience and parental support that have given her very strong values which nurture her deep respect for life, family, and education,” said Henderson. “Emma is a very gifted young woman who has a mature sense of direction and conviction, illustrated by her academic and extracurricular experiences.”

Meanwhile, Griffin is quick to credit her academic achievements and success to her teachers in the Bartlesville Public School District.

“I love school. I can’t say it enough, and the teachers here are the reason why. They make you want to learn and it’s interesting to me to gather that knowledge and apply it,” she said.