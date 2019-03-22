NEW HOPE

Breakfast fundraiser

scheduled Saturday

New Hope Indian United Methodist Church will serve a fundraiser breakfast at 910 W. 9th St. in Dewey, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday. The menu will include — scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. The cost will be by donation. All of the proceeds will go toward a mission trip to the Crow Creek Reservation in South Dakota. The United Methodist Women’s Group has been in mission at Crow Creek for the last six years taking non-perishable food, clothes and school supplies. Please come and enjoy.

— New Hope Indian UMC

DEWEY

Church will

hold Gospel sing

Plan to attend the Gospel Singing at 2 p.m. Sunday at Eagle Lighthouse Tabernacle at 700 E. Durham Ave. in Dewey. No meal is planned. Call Pastor David Roman for information at 918-213-5002.

— Eagle Lighthouse Tabernacle

CHILDERS

Gospel Jam

on tap Friday

Childers Community Church has changed its open door pickin’ and grinning’ Gospel Jam to the fourth Fridays of every month. This month’s jam will be held on Friday. We begin gathering at 6:30 p.m. If that’s too early, you can come later. Bring your instrument and come and enjoy the music of those who do. Once in a while we jump in and sing a tune or two. These Gospel Jams are held the fourth Friday of every month. We have a simple snack break somewhere in the middle of the fun. For more information call 918-440-7339 or 918-440-5683. Attendees don’t have to be a part of the church to take part in this monthly night of fun.

— Childers Community Church