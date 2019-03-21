Correct spinal posture is essential to a healthy life. When poor posture is continued day after day, the result is over-stretching of ligaments, which support structures of the spine and pain. With simple changes to everyday sitting posture you can experience a considerable amount of relief from existing symptoms and prevent future pain.

As aging occurs, the spine degenerates, however, degeneration alone does not cause pain. Poor posture accentuates the degeneration and further compromises spinal integrity by straining the supporting ligaments. For example, Renee loves to read and recently began tracing her family lineage through various genealogy websites. She spends three to four hours daily holding her favorite book in her lap while sitting in her warm recliner. At first Renee thought the weather change had sparked her new lower back pain, but the pain is getting progressively worse. She decided a call to her doctor was in order.

After discussing her symptoms with her doctor, it was decided that physical therapy would be a good idea. Renee went into her first physical therapy appointment with an open mind. Her therapist inquired about her hobbies, where her pain was located, where she spends most of her time and when the problem initially occurred.

She learned that the spine has natural curvatures that work to promote flexibility and shock absorption. The inward curve in the lower back is called lordosis. Poor sitting posture results in the loss of lordosis, which if not corrected, leads to low back pain. Renee realized that the recliner she has been sitting in to read was promoting a loss of this lordosis.

One technique that the physical therapist taught Renee to restore this lordosis was to find a straight back chair to sit in at home and place a support called a lumbar roll just above the belt line or in the small of her back. This should be used in the car, at the computer, in a straight back chair that you sit in for relaxing and reading. In addition, frequent standing and walking breaks are extremely helpful to prevent or eliminate low back pain.

As Renee began to incorporate these small changes and perform exercises as the physical therapist instructed her she began to notice a positive change in the way her back felt.

Physical therapy at Elder Care specializes in administering excellent individualized care in a compassionate environment. We dedicate ourselves to providing high-quality skilled services to manage multiple medical conditions and the impairments that accompany these conditions.

Josh Lindblom, DPT, is director of physical therapy at Elder Care