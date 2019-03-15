Priority — Pollinators: Honeybees have been disappearing in record numbers, and they are not the only pollinators that are in peril. Some butterflies and native bees have experienced significant population declines also, says Eric Mäder, assistant pollinator program director for the Xerces Society. It was just a few years ago that homeowners were asking what they could plant that would not attract bees. Now, the question is more likely to be, “How can I attract bees and other pollinators to my garden?”

Pollinators are a diverse and fascinating group of invertebrates, and we have them to thank for beautiful blooming meadows, juicy summer berries, bountiful vegetable gardens, and colorful pumpkins and gourds. The Home Garden Seed Association, inspired by the conservation work of the Xerces Society, encourages all home gardeners to help the cause of pollinator protection by planting more flowers, an important food resource for all kinds of bees and butterflies. Every flower border, bed, and window box helps!

Visit www.bringbackthepollinators.org and sign the Pollinator Protection Pledge. You can also order a Pollinator Habitat sign for your garden.

“Providing patches of flowers is one thing we can do to improve the environment for pollinators,” according to the The Xerces Society. Here are some tips.

• Flowers clustered in clumps of at least four feet in diameter are more attractive to pollinators than scattered individual flowers.

• A succession of flowering plants that lasts from spring through fall will support a range of bee species.

• Flowers of different shapes will attract different types of pollinators.

• Pesticides are a major threat to insect pollinators.

• The value, in dollars, of pollinators’ services to our food business is estimated to be upwards of $4 billion—nothing to sneeze at!

Source: ezfromseed.org. The Home Garden Seed Association promotes gardening from seed — an easy, economical, and rewarding way to garden.

Spring Cleaning: If you have not cut back your ornamental grasses and perennials by now, this would be a good time to finish this spring cleaning chore. New growth will begin to emerge soon on some grasses and perennials. Waiting until new growth is several inches high will make it difficult to remove dead foliage without damaging the new growth. In addition, old leaves may be harboring diseases and insects from last season that could infect new growth if not removed from the garden. Removing old leaves also allows plenty of sunlight in to warm the soil and encourage new growth.

Katie Hughes is the Oklahoma State University Extension agriculture educator in Washington County.