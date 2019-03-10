At noon Thursday, Bartlesville Area History Museum Education Coordinator Betty Keim will present “Tornadoes, Twisters and Terror” — a program concerning the 1982 tornado that brought devastation to west Bartlesville 37 years ago — on March 14, BAHM Coordinator Jo Crabtree said this week.

“Anyone living in the community in March of 1982 can tell you, without thinking about it, where they were on March 15, 1982, when with little warning, the west side of Bartlesville was struck by an F2 tornado,” Crabtree said. “That tornado left destruction in its wake over a three-mile long swath and approximately 175 feet wide.”

The storm was pronounced the “worst storm in the city’s history” by the National Weather Service, Crabtree said.

“Wind speeds between 113 and 157 mph were clocked, leaving much of west Bartlesville changed forever,” she said. “Damage overall was estimated at over $30 million in damages to homes and businesses.”

Keim will present photographs and memories of the destruction with the heaviest damage on commercial establishments on Frank Phillips Boulevard, Hensley Boulevard and some area homes.

“Virginia Avenue Baptist Church had serious damage with individuals who were actually inside the church when the tornado hit, with none of them seriously harmed, while the memories of the church’s architecture was erased forever,” Crabtree said. “It took 16 months or more to repair and rebuild much of the church.”

BAHM is a family friendly facility where admission is free and donations are always welcome. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The museum is located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S Johnstone Ave. For more information, call 918-338-4294.