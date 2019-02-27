The Bartlesville Area History Museum is offering an educational, informative, fun-filled two days for second- through sixth-grade children during spring break, BAHM Education Coordinator Betty Keim said this week.

The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. March 20-21.

Day 1: “Badges and Blazes”

Learning about the history of law enforcement and fire departments in Washington County. An officer from both police and fire will share important information about their roles in the community to keep citizens and their families safe.

Day 2: “Bridges of Washington County”

An exhibit of Washington County bridges will be on display in the museum, offering an educational opportunity to learn about existing bridges, bridges that are no longer in service, and the large number of bridges built all over the county since Bartlesville’s incorporation.

To enroll your children in the spring break program call Betty Keim at 918-338-4293.

BAHM is a family-friendly facility on the fifth floor of City Hall, located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., where admission is free and donations are always welcome.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call 918-338-4294.