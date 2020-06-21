The space that was once a simple downtown street and parking lot has been transformed into a uniquely designed outdoor venue and gathering place. The new Tower Center at Unity Square beautifully connects Bartlesville Community Center and the iconic Price Tower creating a picturesque green space in the heart of downtown. And now, the Tower’s newly opened “Price Tower Plaza” has become a key place to take in the scenic views.

According to Price Tower Executive Director Rick Loyd, the concept to utilize the outdoor space adjacent to the Tower has been in the works for quite some time. Loyd says as they worked with designers and architects regarding the best utilization of the space, they decided the “Plaza” was the perfect way to make use of the downstairs kitchen and the Tower’s south terrace.

“We realized that the lovely patio area which connects us to the green space is the perfect location to enjoy both Unity Square’s views and the beautiful view of Price Tower - and from an angle most have never taken advantage of,” said Loyd. “We wanted to be able to provide a casual outdoor space downtown for people to enjoy good food, drinks and conversation alongside the most scenic view in town.”

The newly designed “Price Tower Plaza” is appointed with modern outdoor tables and chairs complete with over-sized outdoor umbrellas and newly planted patio trees providing shade. As summer temps heat up, plans to install misters to help keep visitors cool are also underway. Seven days a week plaza-goers can enjoy the shade and scenic views along with refreshing beverages and creative casual dining options crafted by Price Tower’s Wright Chef, Jordan Keen.

“Price Tower Plaza is truly the best of many worlds; not only can the community enjoy covered outdoor dining, but we can also do it in a space that has incredible views. You will be able to listen to the sounds of kids playing, and music of all genres, all while taking advantage of Copper Restaurant + Bar’s fantastic food and service, “ said Loyd. “Our staff is excited to be able to offer the great new casual menu items from Wright Chef Jordan Keen, while also enjoying the friendly atmosphere of outdoor dining.”

Price Tower Plaza’s menu features a collection of creatively crafted sandwiches such as the Ybor Cuban, Grilled Zucchini and Bahn Mi sandwich as well as a selection of ‘Bowls’ including the Zattar Chicken and Tuna Poke bowl. Special Vegetarian and Vegan features are also available and young diners can enjoy selections from the kids menu. Price Tower Plaza is open Monday- Thursday 11am-7pm, Friday-Saturday 11am - 8pm and Sunday 1pm-7pm.

After dining outdoors, plaza-goers are encouraged to step inside Price Tower’s Gallery to take advantage of free admission to the current art exhibition - John Hammer’s “Tattered Asthetics and Peculiar Portrayals”. Hammer’s well-known bright and colorful work is fun for all ages with the highlight being a full-scale, original mural created by Hammer for Price Tower on the Gallery’s north wall. The Gallery is open daily from 10am - 8pm and admission is free to all.

“Price Tower Plaza is a great way to meet up with friends for the most enjoyable experience in Bartlesville. As we continue to look forward to the combined Plaza and Unity Square, we believe this will soon become the ‘go to’ place for friends and families to enjoy outdoor fun and relaxation,” said Loyd. “We’re excited as this is just one more way we can connect with the community and continue bring the amazement of Price Tower’s fascinating history to those in our city and visitors that come from around the world.”

For more information on “Price Tower Plaza” or the Tower’s various operations visit pricetower.org or call 918-336-1000.