For one night only at 7:30 p.m. April 20, “Finding Neverland” will be on the stage of the Bartlesville Community Center as part of this season of Broadway in Bartlesville! The winner of Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, this breathtaking smash “captures the kid-at-heart” says Time Magazine. This is a special musical production for the entire family and guests to enjoy during Easter weekend.

Directed by visionary Tony winner Diane Paulus and based on the critically-acclaimed Academy Award winning film, “Finding Neverland” tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters — Peter Pan.

Playwright James M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother in Kensington Garden in England. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers.

With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. NPR says that “Finding Neverland” is “far and away the best musical of the year.”

Act quickly as only a limited number of tickets are still available. Call the Community Center box office at 918-336-2787 on weekdays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

If it’s more convenient, go to the website to purchase and charge tickets, bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com and pick up tickets at Will Call in the BCC lobby an hour before the show on April 20. This musical begins at 7:30 p.m.

Thanks to The National Endowment for the Arts and the Oklahoma Arts Council for their support. Also, thanks to our local sponsors who have made production of the Broadway in Bartlesville! 2018-2019 series possible — Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Adams, American Heritage Bank, Arvest Wealth Management, Bartlesville Convention and Visitors Bureau, CableONE, ConocoPhillips, Copper Cup Images, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Crawford, Diversified Systems Resources, Examiner-Enterprise, Green Country Village, Keleher Outdoor Advertising, KGGF-AM KGGF-FM KUSN KQQR, KRIG KYFM KWON KPGM, Musselman Abstract Company, Nowata Road Liquor, Phillips 66, Price Tower Arts Center, Robinett/King, Dr. and Mrs. Richard Rutledge, Dr. and Mrs. William D. Smith, Truity Credit Union and United Linen.