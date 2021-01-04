From home decor to unique clothes and shoes, the Muddy Peal offers Grove area residents unique gifts.

The new owner of The Muddy Peal, Holley Hofschulte, has the confidence to step up and buy a business during a pandemic and it may have something to do with her first visit to the store.

Holley’s first visit to the store was about three years ago. She was supposed to meet her future husband on their first date at a downtown restaurant. But she had just traveled from a livestock show and needed a quick change of clothes. So, the choice was the Muddy Pearl for the outfit and obviously the date was successful as well.

Holley is originally from Western Oklahoma from Vici. She first met her husband Nick at OSU. Although she tried to talk him into moving to the far west, he prevailed as he owned an insurance agency in Miami.

Holley became a licensed real estate broker working for Keller Williams and last summer when the Muddy Pearl came up for sale she reached out and made the purchase.

Since August she has added more lines and added some additional brands to the store. The store now features a full line of Tyler Candles. She also a men’s line of soaps and shaving gels.

“It has gone great and even exceeded my expectations,” Holley says. “I have gotten to know so many people. I even know the names of their family members and grandkids. Being next to Raggedy’s is a big plus. People almost always stop by when they come to the restaurant.”

The biggest attractions are the Tyler Candles and the Myra bags according to Holley. Myra bags are known for being nature-friendly and made of canvas, leather and hides. Bags are handcrafted and provide a bold look.

“I’ve always been passionate about shopping,” Holley says, “And I will be adding some additional lines the first part of the year.” The new lines are expected to include more accessories and home décor items.

The Grove Rotary Club toured the store recently via Zoom with Holley’s best friend MacKenzie Woods. Holley has two young daughters. MacKenzie and Holley split time running the boutique. Holley says that the store “couldn’t operate without MacKenzie.” MacKenzie said her favorite item is The Wind Willow Carmel dip mix that she uses for dipping pretzels.

There are also after Christmas bargains and help with personal shopping available.

The store is in the Annie’s Galleria Shopping Center at 414 East Third. Check out their Facebook page at The Muddy Pearl or their website at shopmuddypearl.com. You can reach the store by calling 918-787-6900.