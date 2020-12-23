Leave it to Tom Hanks to enliven a dry, dusty Western like “News of the World.” Without him, the latest effort from Brit writer-director Paul Greengrass would be as empty and decrepit as a West Texas ghost town. With him, humanity and energy pour forth from an actor who’s cornered the market on genial characters with an unbending resolve. Folks like Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a 60-year-old Civil War vet visited far too often by the aftermath of death, both in his capacity as a Confederate commander and a devoted husband. You can see the toll taken in every crevice of a weather-beaten face peeking from beneath a scraggly gray beard.



Having traded in his single saber for an arsenal of words, the vagabond widower futilely attempts to remain one step ahead of his sorrow by crisscrossing his native Texas spreading the word of seasoned journalists much like an evangelical priest propagating the Gospel of John. He’s a newsreader, an unsung figure of the Ol’ West as important to the pioneers as an undertaker in times of cholera. To watch Hanks’ Captain Kidd work a room of farmers, ranchers and their kin delivering recitations culled from the pages of big-city newspapers is analogous with a preacher stirring a congregation full of amens.



They, like us, hang on every mellifluously delivered sentence, each filled with vital information about everything from government programs to the building of railroads that will expedite deliveries to market. He’s the equivalent of today’s TV news anchors, only he’s performing live and in the flesh at 10 cents per head. And what his customers get in return is invaluable. And that would be a connection extending far beyond their backwater borders. Greengrass, a filmmaker with an unabashed populist streak, clearly thinks what these readers did in unifying a diverse nation have gone unnoticed too long.



In that respect, “News of the World” delivers its hosannas with grace and eloquence. Where it falters is in the creaky story he and co-writer Luke Davies hitch to it in adapting Paulette Jiles’ novel. And it’s a tale as old as a 1961 episode of “Gunsmoke” in which Marshall Dillion happens upon a young, orphaned girl alone and frightened on the prairie; a young lady who would become hopelessly attached to her ersatz father figure. That’s the basic, barebones plot of “News of the World.” From the moment Captain Kidd lays eyes on the feral child (outstanding newcomer Helena Zengel), you know where they’re bound.



The only affront to the happiness of the pseudo father and daughter is a series of deadly obstacles, both human and meteorological, that must be conquered through undeterred will and shared resourcefulness. In other words, a road movie creakily constructed with a series of poorly connected set pieces involving ornery hombres, runaway wagons and a trio of creepy pedophiles. Individually, these episodes vary in effectiveness from lame to thrilling. But the one constant is Hanks, whose folksy charm is as valuable as all that gold in them thar hills. And he couldn’t hope for a finer co-star than 10-year-old Zengel, a second coming of Tatum O’Neal in both form and spunk.



The script demands her Johanna, a lost child having laid witness to the murders of first her German born parents and later the Native American couple who took her in, serve solely as the salvation of a reluctant Kidd, who has no choice but to care for the recalcitrant imp and make her part of his traveling show. Their road to bountiful is deeply worn and littered with clichés, but Hanks and Zengel lessen the ruts via heart-tugging chemistry and faultless performances. You enjoy their company and cling to the hope they will survive their perilous journey. But Greengrass missteps in keeping Johanna largely mute due to the prescribed language difference between Johanna, who speaks only German and Comanche, and a guardian familiar only with the king’s English. Yet, that doesn’t stop Kidd from prattling on, uttering expository dialogue to a child who has no clue what he’s saying but acts as if she does.



It’s a minor flaw, but it’s glaring. And when added to the movie’s relentless predictability, it robs “News of the World” of hordes of potential drama. Still, it’s Hanks, and he’s spectacular, drawing on his previous portrayals of Fred Rogers, Captain Phillips (also directed by Greengrass) and, yes, Sheriff Woody to create a winning composite of a wholesome good guy forever adhering to his moral compass. It’s really something quite lovely and surprisingly affecting. Or as I like to say, a three-hankie Hanks.



“News of the World”

Cast includes Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Michael Angelo Covino, Fred Hechinger and Thomas Francis Murphy. (In theaters, where open, beginning Dec. 25).

(PG-13 for thematic material, some language, disturbing images and violence.)

Grade: B