Like Broadway musicals and plays, operas and classical music performances have reached their fans during the pandemic and have gained a wider audience by offering streams of past performances. Here are a few places you can find your favorite opera or your favorite symphony performing the classics.

Opera

Met Opera: Along with its $14.99 On Demand subscription, the Metropolitan Opera is offering a different recorded performance for free on its website every night.

Find it: https://www.metopera.org/season/on-demand/

Vienna State Opera: The Vienna State Opera offers more than 40 productions and charges $16 for live/new performances and $6 for archived performances.

Find it: https://www.staatsoperlive.com/vod

OperaVision: Representing 30 opera companies from 18 countries in Europe, OperaVision streams past performances and upcoming operas for free.

Find it: http://operavision.eu/en

PBS - Great Performances and Live at Lincoln Center: Under its Great Performances and Live at Lincoln Center banners, PBS offers an assortment of operas, concerts and dance performances.

Find it: https://www.pbs.org/show/great-performances/ or https://www.thirteen.org/programs/live-from-lincoln-center/

Classical music

Berlin Philharmonic: This stream features more than 40 live concerts in a season and also a recently developed archive of filmed performances.

Find it: https://www.digitalconcerthall.com/en/home

New York Philharmonic: The "Watch & Listen" section features hours of performance footage of past and new, and will be released.

Find it: https://nyphil.org/

The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra: From the Netherlands, The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra’s "Watch & Listen" section has a large selection of concerts recorded at the famed concert hall.

Find it: https://www.concertgebouworkest.nl/en/watch-listen