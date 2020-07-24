Troye Sivan came across my plate far too late in my music critiquing career.

With the release of his sophomore album, “Bloom,” released in 2018, I began to pay attention to this generation-defining artist. His deeply personal lyrics about sexuality and relationships stand out, as he finds small parts of relationships to explore and craft an entire narrative around.

Now, Sivan has began releasing singles for an upcoming EP. “Easy,” Sivan’s newest single, is actually the second one to be released for this project, which usually wouldn’t warrant an entire article dedicated to it, but this song stands out in Sivan’s catalogue enough that it deserves dedicated review.

Outside of his lyrics, there is one thing about his music that stands out: the atmosphere.

Most songs under his name have a synth-driven sound, complimented by production that echoes and leaves room for the space of the room. That may sound abstract, but one listen to his music and this vague atmosphere” became crystal clear.

“Easy” gives that atmosphere but partners it with a more danceable instrumentation. This combo creates this feeling of dreamy nostalgia. This is a perfect juxtaposition to the narrative that Sivan sings about. In it, he talks about a relationship that fell apart, which was only made worse due to the narrator’s infidelity. Yet, despite this, he is begging to find a way back into his significant other’s good graces.

That combo of danceable/dreamy and heart-wrenching desperation crafts one of the best deconstructionist styles of songwriting. Think of “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” or “Dancing On My Own.” All three songs are crafted to be blasted in a club, while subverting the audience’s expectations by writing about more than parties, drinking and having a good time. While this concept may not be entirely new territory, Sivan adds another incredible song to this growing list of pop-deconstructionist tracks.

One element that stands out for no discernible reason is the simple lyric “and he made it easy.” This is something that the narrator repeats throughout the song, despite trying to find a way to keep his partner with him. Typically, if this was something that was happening between a couple, it would seem strange for one partner to continue to bring up the person they cheated with in a more positive light. The narrator says that the man he went to made things easy, while his relationship he had with his partner was difficult.

But to nitpick the song, one line stands out as fairly misplaced. In the chorus, the lyric comes stating “What the h*** did we do?” It seems mildly manipulative to drag the partner in and make them have equal blame to the narrator’s infidelity. The rest of the song does not do that, as he accepts full responsibility, but this one line does come across manipulative. That being said, the person that the song follows is obviously not the most moral person, so this could have been intentional. So, the one nitpick may actually further assert the story crafted in the album.

Overall, Sivan is an incredible artist and this song is no different. The first single for this EP, “Take Yourself Home” was a solid song, but did not stand out within his discography. This track is so exciting, not only for it’s quality, but how much it broke away from Sivan’s traditional sound, easily becoming one of his best songs to date.