In the midst of a career that’s now in its third decade, British filmmaker Michael Winterbottom has made it difficult for anyone to peg him as a director of any one type of movie. There’s been drama in “Welcome to Sarajevo” and “A Mighty Heart,” comedy in “24 Hour Party People” and “Tristram Shandy,” and adaptations of dissimilar Thomas Hardy novels in “Jude,” “The Claim,” and “Trishna.”



But there’s no getting around it, he has made four films that are very much alike, starting with the 2010 gastronomical travelogue “The Trip” which featured actors Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon playing versions of themselves, as actors who are between jobs, going on a writing assignment in the north of England, where they’re to report on various restaurants, but who end up spending most of their time in intense ad-libbed conversations about history and pop culture, and trying to best each other doing spot-on impressions of Michael Caine, Sean Connery, and a host of other actors. That film began life as a six-part BBC TV series, and was edited down to a theatrical version. It was followed by “The Trip to Italy,” then “The Trip to Spain,” both using the same travel-food-conversation structure. The series now comes to a close with “The Trip to Greece,” once again filled with the same elements, but this time with the two characters following in the footsteps of Odysseus in Homer’s “The Odyssey.”



Winterbottom, 59, spoke by phone from his countryside home in Norfolk, England, where he’s sitting out the lockdown.



Q: With “The Trip to Greece,” you’ve now managed to make four entertaining and thoughtful movies that are very similar to each other. How did the first one come about?

A: In a way, the starting point was “Tristram Shandy,” because in that film Steve and Rob play characters in the film-within-the-film of “Tristram Shandy,” but then they step outside and play themselves. It was very enjoyable working with them on the modern-day bits where they’re playing versions of Steve and Rob. Especially at the beginning and the end of the film where they’re just chatting and improvising. So, we thought we’d like to do something like that again. We had a lot of great ideas which didn’t come to anything, but they all revolved around the idea that they would play versions of themselves and have conversations. Laurence Sterne, who wrote the novel “Tristram Shandy,” later wrote “A Sentimental Journey,” where he has a kind of fictional version of himself, and he sets off and has these comic adventures on what’s supposed to be a trip around Europe. I thought maybe we could nick that idea, and put Steve and Rob playing themselves as a sort of continuation of “Tristram Shandy.”



Q: “The Trip” started out as a six-part, three-hour BBC series. Was there always a plan to turn it into a feature film?

A: That was something I had talked about, especially with Steve. At first, Steve and Rob were quite reluctant about the idea. The basis was a sort of three-line synopsis, in which Steve and Rob travel around the north of England, having conversations and lunch. So, it was a pretty thin idea. In the first TV series, the six episodes are very focused around six meals and six conversations over lunch. But when you put it together, it was more of a road movie, more of a trip. So, I did think it might be nice to sort of make it into one continuous film and, eventually, so did Steve.



Q: Their characters come across as being experts on pop culture and history, but they don’t have much to say about their fancy meals other than “Oh, this is lovely.” Do you, Steve and Rob actually know much about food and history?

A: I’d like to think that I know a little bit more than they do (laughs). I enjoy food, and I enjoy going out for meals, eating in fine places. But Steve and Rob didn’t really care that much about food, one way or the other. One of the attractions for me on these films was that they encouraged you to read stuff that either you’d read a long time ago and forgotten or you haven’t read before. So, the idea of using the places they visit to suggest some of the starting points for their conversations was all part of the fun.



Q: You’re known to work close to your actors when you’re directing, and these two guys are often hilarious in trying to outdo each other. Did you ruin many takes by laughing out loud?

A: I do quite a lot of silent laughing and enjoying. There are definitely members on the crew who are chuckling, and I think Steve and Rob quite like that. It’s a small audience and a quiet audience, but I think they like to feel the crew are enjoying the conversation.



Q: You’ve made it clear that this is definitely the last film in the series. Have you said that before?

A: No, making these films has been quite enjoyable, so it’s been interesting to say let’s go back and do another one. We haven’t said in the past that the next one would be the last one. But for this one, part of the idea of Greece and part of the idea of using “The Odyssey” is that it felt that, like in “The Odyssey,” Odysseus was trying to return home, and it felt like it would be a sort of natural end. So, the idea has been that this would be the last one, and it will be the last one.



“The Trip to Greece” will be available on most major digital and cable platforms starting May 22.

