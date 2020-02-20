MIAMI — The Miami Little Theatre will present “Steel Magnolias” Thursday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Coleman Theatre.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The play is based on the experiences of the author, American writer Robert Harling, who, after the death of his younger sister in 1985 due to complications of diabetes, wrote a short story and adapted it into a play, “Steel Magnolias,” which was produced off-Broadway in 1987 to great acclaim and was subsequently translated into 17 languages.

Harling also wrote the screenplay for the film version of Steel Magnolias that was produced in 1989 starring Sally Field and Julia Roberts, among others.

Jerry Venis directs this production with the assistance of Miami High School junior Goldie Snow and Karen Vanover, who is responsible for the wigs and hairstyles of the 80’s.

“This is Ms. Snow’s first opportunity behind the director’s table. She has been involved with the MLT since she was involved their Youth on Stage Productions, and in the majority of the musicals most recently playing the part of Beth in “Oliver.”

In her spare time, Snow is a member of the National Honor Society and plays soccer, as well as being involved in the NEO Theatre Experience, Venis said.

The cast includes Tricia Medlin, Truvy;

Lindsay Couch, Annelle; Lynn Forkum, M’Lynn; Whitney Farley, Shelby; Misty Hammer, Clairee, and LeeDell Mustain, Ouiser.

The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” go to have their hair done.

Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle, the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoo and free advice to the town’s elite — a rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby is about to marry while dealing with life as a diabetic.

Filled with quick wit and hilarious comebacks, the play moves toward tragedy when Shelby decides to risk pregnancy despite her doctor’s warnings. The unexpected tragedy and the realization of their own mortality affects all the women, but also draws on their underlying strengths and love, making them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

Harling went on to write more screenplays, including “Soapdish” in 1991, “The First Wives Club in 1996 and “Laws of Attraction in 2004.

He also worked as an uncredited script doctor on a number of films and wrote and directed the sequel to 1996s “The Evening Star” a sequel to “Terms of Endearment.”

Miami Little Theatre is a 100% volunteer non-profit and ticket money is used exclusively to fund future productions for the community.

Tickets can be purchased online at http://miamilittletheatre.com/tickets/or by phone at 918-540-2425.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for seniors, students and children, plus tax. Ticket prices include a $2 fee to help preserve the Coleman Theatre.