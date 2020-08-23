College students across the county are facing a different start to the school year.

Some students may be heading to their college towns for in-person classes, on-line classes or a combination of each. Other students may be living at home and taking on-line classes for this semester or even for the unforeseeable future. No matter where college students are living or how they are taking their classes, the matter of finances is still an important issue.

It’s easy for college students to fall into traps that could hinder them from a secure financial future. As the semester begins, now might be a helpful time to offer some advice to help them achieve their financial goals during school.

Learn how to prepare a budget. Simply put, college students need to learn not to spend more money than they make. They must be sure to factor in recurring expenses such as monthly rent, utilities, groceries, transportation costs and car or student loans. Budgets are a tool to help students ensure they are not spending more than they are making, and it succeeds when it becomes second nature to factor all your expenses into the budget. The more you do it, the easier it gets.

Start an emergency fund. An emergency fund is a bank account with money set aside to cover large, unexpected expenses. This could mean anything from a major auto repair to medical bills. Students should make it a priority to set aside money to help cover these unforeseen expenses. A good baseline goal is to try saving the equivalent of three to six months’ worth of living expenses. It helps to start putting some money away immediately, no matter how small the amount. Also, keep in mind that the emergency fund should be kept in a separate bank account, so it is not tempting to use it for normal spending.

Pay your bills on time. Paying bills a few days late may not seem like a huge deal, but making bill payments on time is a habit that all students should try and cultivate. If payments are more than 30 days late, those payments will get noticed, and collection agencies can ultimately get involved. In the long term, not paying bills on time can hurt your credit history for many years and hinder your ability to get loans or to rent an apartment. Consider setting up automatic payments for regular expenses like your rent and utilities.

Learn how to properly use a credit card. One thing that is crucial for college students to understand is the responsibility of a credit card. While credit cards can be a beneficial tool, they can also be a slippery slope into debt if not used properly. Students should shop around for a card that best suits their current needs and spend only what can be paid back each month. A credit card is a great tool when using it responsibly, but when people spend freely and willingly without a plan, that kind of spending can lead straight into debt.

Allow your bank to help. College students are pretty tech-savvy, and the good news is that banks these days are right there with you! Most banks offer online and mobile banking tools to help manage accounts day and night. Students should take full advantage of these tools to check balances, pay bills, deposit checks, monitor transaction history and track budgets. Allowing these personal finance management tools to track transactions means more control and awareness of financial matters.

I’m wishing the best of luck to all college students this year as they pursue their studies, in-person or online!

— Chris Batchelder is a senior vice president and Community and Business Relations Advisor for Arvest.