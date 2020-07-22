Kristi Martin has joined the Bartlesville office of Chinowth & Cohen Realtors.

Martin is a native of Coffeyville, Kansas, and grew up in Hutchinson and Liberal, Kansas, before moving to Jennings, Louisiana, during her high school years. She spent the past 22 years in the Houston area before relocating to Bartlesville.

Martin’s career experience includes licensed cosmetologist, legal secretary and more than 30 years as a flight attendant. She first obtained her real estate license while living in Texas in 2012. A full-service agent, Martin is familiar with residential listings in Bartlesville and the surrounding areas.

In her leisure time, Martin enjoys cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family.