Trust. Honesty. Respect.

“These are the values we live by every day at Davis Family Funeral Home,” says Carter Davis, the local owner-manager and funeral director in charge. He was in the Dewey High School Class of ’91 and graduated from University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond with a B.Sc. in Funeral Science in 1994.

Carter’s parents, Gary and Brenda Davis, raised their children with strong Christian values. Gary was a minister in the Nazarene Church for 10 years and then a medical technologist at the Jane Phillips Medical Center’s lab.

Brenda is a registered nurse who worked at JPMC for about 10 years and then at the Washington County Health Department for 18 years. Gary and Brenda’s dedication to serving others demonstrated the importance of values and service to Carter and his siblings, all of whom are also in service professions. Grayson, Dewey Class of ’92, is a hotel manager; Jeremy (’94) is a pharmacist; and Summer (2001) is a grade school music teacher. Carter is a funeral director and embalmer who is fully licensed by the Oklahoma State Funeral Board.

“Trust. Honesty. Respect. They are more than just words,” says Carter. “They are a code of conduct for our lives.

“It guides every conversation and every interaction with every family we serve – whether it’s at our Walker Brown Chapel in Bartlesville or the Dewey Chapel on Highway 75. Our families can expect the highest level of personal care and attention to detail at either of our two convenient locations.”

TRUST

At Davis Family Funeral Home, families can trust their loved ones will be treated with utmost compassion and care – care that extends well beyond the time of the funeral service. DFFH provides continuing care to the surviving family members by mailing grief support materials and books, which cover topics such as “The Pain of Grief,” “The Reality of Grief,” “The Dimensions of Grief,” and “The Journey of Grief.” This yearlong aftercare program is included at no additional cost to the families.

“We care about the families we serve and want to help them through the grieving process as much as we can,” says Carter.

HONESTY

Carter and his staff work with integrity and provide straightforward communication throughout the entire funeral planning process, whether that be for pre-planned or at-need funeral arrangements.

“At Davis Family Funeral Home, we believe in being transparent, so we post our general price list on our website for anyone to see and compare services and prices,” Carter explains. “In fact, we encourage our families to come in and have a face-to-face meeting where I can explain the funeral planning process from start-to-finish. It’s an opportunity to not only get accurate information about available options, but real answers to your questions and what’s on their minds.

“Moreover, fearing the loss of a loved one or facing your own death is already one of the most difficult experiences someone will face. I think it makes it even more important to have a conversation that helps you think through final wishes so that everyone has an opportunity to get invaluable peace of mind.”

RESPECT

Carter and the staff of Davis Family Funeral Home treat families with kindness and a genuine regard for people’s feelings, wishes, rights and traditions.

From the newly renovated, modern and family-friendly facility at Walker Brown Chapel, Bartlesville largest funeral chapel, to the spacious Dewey Chapel featuring the Family Reception Center, Davis Family Funeral Home has the flexibility for families to honor their loved one’s memories in their own special way.

“Whether they prefer our Bartlesville or Dewey Chapel locations, we want Davis Family Funeral Home to be the trusted place of service for local families - where our families know they’re cared for, where people can properly evaluate what funeral services and options are available to them, where they can freely decide what’s best for their family situation, and where they’ll feel comfortable spending time during visitation and funerals,” says Carter. “I’m proud and blessed to have a team of staff that not only are caring professionals in whatever they do, but they share my values and dedication to serving our families to the best of our abilities.”

One family they served had this to say: “Although I have not had a lot of experience planning funerals, I have been exposed enough to know exceptional service and effort. That is what we received from the Davis Family Funeral Home! From the prompt and respectful transport of our loved one from OKC to the gentle direction at the cemetery, Carter Davis and his staff were exceptional.”

Davis Family Funeral Home & Cremation Options is a full-service funeral home that cares for our neighbors and families in NE Oklahoma and SE Kansas by providing value-driven and thoughtful, personalized funeral services. It is the only 100% locally owned and managed funeral home in Washington County, and both the Walker-Brown Chapel in Bartlesville and the Dewey Chapel along Hwy. 75 are led and actively managed by Carter Davis, FDIC. You can get more information about funeral packages as well as a General Price List by calling 918-534-3030 (Dewey Chapel) or 918-333-7665 (Walker Brown Chapel), viewing the website at www.davisfamilyfuneralhome.com, or visiting 113 S. Osage (Hwy. 75) in Dewey, or 4201 Nowata Road, Bartlesville.