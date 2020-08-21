The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Aug.20

• Horace Joseph Alexander, 28, on charges of feloniously possessing firearm, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, failure to signal intent to turn or stop and possession of marijuana

•Clark Alan Boone Jr. 43, on charges of domestic abuse (2 counts)

• Dusty R. Forbes, 54, on charges of domestic abuse and valid driver’s license required in possession

• James Allen Peck, 40, on charges of intoxication

• John Dryden Smith, 19, on charges of general speeding — basic speed rule, possession of controlled dangerous substances, current vehicle tag required, proof of security verification required and service failure to appear warrant

• Quanah Ray Wohlford, 50, on charges of trespassing — person

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 20

• Mervin Delan Grayson, 25, on charges of intoxication and sexual battery

• Cody Wayne Shaffer, 33, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

Dewey Police Department

Aug. 20

• Matthew Languein, 28, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, current vehicle tag required, proof of security verification required, transporting open alcoholic beverage.