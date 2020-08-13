Bartlesville registered voters have multiple reasons to go to the polls for the Aug. 25 election.

This letter is a reminder of why everyone’s vote is important. There is a county and city ballot, the results will have a significant impact on our community.

I encourage a yes vote to elect Scott Owen as Sheriff of Washington County on the county ballot.

I encourage all Bartlesville voters to approve 2 questions on the city ballot.

City Ballot

The City Ballot is used to authorize issues of G.O. Bonds and extend the 1/2 cent capital improvements, CIP sales tax (city staff and the EE have thoroughly explained the need.) The city has successfully used this method of funding for may years. This year there is another reason why voter approval is so important. The pandemic has and continues to cause upheaval in personal lives, business viability and forecasting revenue for city operations.

The issuance of bonds and 1/2 cent CIP revenue is vital to providing a dedicated funding stream to ensure continuous upgrading of our infrastructure and enhance quality of life projects in these uncertain times. The big plus — no increase in any taxes.

County Ballot

On this ballot will be the run-off election for Sheriff of Washington County. There have been some beliefs the Sheriff primarily handles law enforcement in rural areas and the Bartlesville Police Department does likewise for the city. However, the Sheriff’s Department has major responsibilities within Bartlesville for the benefit of all city residents.

• Provides secure housing for the 911 Call Center and its City of Bartlesville employees for dispatching duties 24/7.

• Provides policing and other assistance as needed to the city.

I was fortunate over many years on the city council to witness first hand the importance of genuine cooperation between county and city departments. Under Scott’s watch this is continuing in a very positive way.

I endorse Scott because of his ideal background, performance record and overall ability to work with others. He blends experience with personality and a caring attitude that has earned him respect throughout the county. I have labeled him the “People’s Sheriff”.

Please Join me on Aug. 25 at the polls and vote the ballots as outlined above.

Ted Lockin