Katherine Buaman

School: Oklahoma Union High School

Activities: FFA, National Honor Society, Cherokee Nation Challenge Bowl, Academic Bowl, Student Council, yearbook, Business Professionals of America

Leadership: Student Council treasurer; yearbook editor; numerous FFA awards; superior ranking in the spread design division at Northeastern State University Media Days; volunteer for Nowata Chamber of Commerce, State Assessor dinner and awards ceremony, Nowata City-County Library, Armstrong Community Church