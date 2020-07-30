CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Hallie Eisenberg, 28; Kevin Smith, 50; Bridgid Coulter, 52; Mary-Louise Parker, 56

Happy Birthday: Look at what you have, not at what you lack. Focus on moderation and what’s important to you. Spending more time enjoying life with the people you love will lead to happiness and contentment. Recognize what you need instead of what you desire, and you’ll have a change of heart that will lead to a positive attitude. Your numbers are 7, 18, 24, 28, 33, 37, 44.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Personal improvement will alleviate stress. Don’t let your emotions take over when dealing with matters that can affect how you earn your living, how much debt you are willing to take on or what’s best for you. 2 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can make home improvements as long as you stick to a budget and have the go-ahead from those you live with. A heart-to-heart talk with someone you love will help you formulate long-term plans. Don’t let essential documents lapse. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Helping is admirable, but letting someone take advantage of you is not. Choose to do something that is energetic and challenges you to look and be your very best. Plan to spend time with someone you love or who shares your interests. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do whatever it takes to get along with others. Arguing will lead to isolation and unfinished business. Put your energy to good use, and concentrate on projects that bring you joy and keep you out of trouble. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Assess and discard what’s no longer of value to you. Don’t let anyone dictate how you should think or live your life. Freedom comes at a price, and once you know what you need, progress will be made. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change of scenery will open your mind to a new adventure. Sign up for an online course, or volunteer for a service that will help you connect with people searching for similar knowledge, prospects or personal betterment. 5 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get your chores out of the way, and move on to something you find more enjoyable. Take pride in the way you look, make plans with someone you love and refuse to let anyone put unreasonable demands on you or your time. 2 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your mind will be thirsty for knowledge. Consider what you want to do, and research the best way to make your dreams come true. Don’t let what others do cause confusion or uncertainty. Be willing to go it alone if that’s what’s required. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend more time fixing your surroundings and doing what you can to lower your overhead. Shared expenses will lead to a falling out if you can’t agree on how best to allocate the funds. Choose peace over discord. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your plans in motion. Make changes at home that will add to your comfort, ease stress or bring you closer to the people you love most. Someone will honor an agreement you share, and an opportunity will unfold. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotions will mount if you can’t come to terms with what someone is doing. Step back and focus on what you can do to make your life better. Personal gains are within reach if you spend more time on self-improvement and romance. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Rely on what’s worked in the past, and you will find a way to overcome a situation you face at home or that concerns indulgent behavior. Reach out to people you trust to tell you the truth. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are intuitive, creative and impulsive. You are aggressive and persuasive.