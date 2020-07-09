Thursday

Jul 9, 2020 at 8:16 AM Jul 9, 2020 at 8:27 AM


The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court record:


Washington County Sheriff’s Office


July 8


• Carlos Xavier Edwards, 20, on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and paraphernalia


• Brian Victor Neal, 38, on charges of Joy Riding — misdemeanor


Bartlesville Police Department


July 8


• Chelsea Dawn Herwig, 26, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Andrew Hetherington, 28, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Devan Glen Kight, 31, on charges of service failure to appear warrant, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and defective equipment on vehicle


• John Oliver Silkey II, 21, on charges of service failure to appear warrant and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked


• Angel Daniel-Colon Torres, 32, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and general speeding — Basic speed rule


• Fredrick Asa Tracewell, 38, on charges of service failure to appear warrant


• Nathan Andrew Trickel, 41, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol


• Paul Lloyd Waller Jr., 60, on charges of defective equipment on vehicle and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked