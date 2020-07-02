Lou Ann McKelvain

Lou Ann McKelvain, age 60, and resident of Bartlesville, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Lou Ann McKelvain was born in Duncan, Oklahoma on November 11, 1959 to Harvey and Martha Wetzel.

She was raised in Duncan and graduated from Duncan Schools.

She was “A tough old bitch” in her own words and lived up to every word of it. She was a woman who had a love of family, beautiful scenery, music, and hand made crafts. She was a quilter who made beautiful reversed stitch afghans because she was left handed. She was a collector of “strays” of the people variety. She loved every single one as if each and every one was her own. Those who knew her know that she loved you with all her heart.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years; Carl McKelvain, daughter; Holly and her husband Joe Coleman, 3 sons; Chris and his wife Andrea, Shannon and his wife Lizzy, Nathan and his wife Brittney, and 17 grandkids she adored with all her heart.

She was preceded in in death by her parents, Harvey and Martha Wetzel, and a son; Darrell Lynn McKelvain

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 2, at Duncan Cemetery in Duncan, Oklahoma at 3:00 pm.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.honoringmemories.com.