John Mansfield

John Everett Mansfield, 69, passed away on May 16, 2020, in Tulsa, OK. John was born on September 28, 1950 in Albuquerque NM, to Raymond and Elizabeth Mansfield. When John was 16, his family moved to Ponca City, OK where he met the love of his life, Kristen (Kris) Annette Bell. After John graduated from Northern Oklahoma College, he and Kris married in 1972. At the age of 23, while working on a construction project in Rodeo, NM, John was severely injured during a truck unloading accident. The accident crushed both of his legs, resulting in the loss of his left leg. With the help of his wife and family, John fought his way back to health and learned to walk again. John’s perseverance after the accident led him to Oklahoma State University where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting. John went on to get his CPA, CFP, and ultimately opened his own accounting practice. Over the years John held various accounting and financial advisor positions in Fort Worth TX, Bartlesville OK and Tulsa OK. At the time of his death, John was Senior Wealth Advisor & Partner of Wymer Brownlee Mansfield in Tulsa and Bartlesville, OK.

Together John and Kris raised two beautiful girls, Laurie Marie and Jillian Susanne. His “girls” meant the world to him. You didn’t have to know John for long to know some quick facts about him. First and the most obvious, he had a great head of hair. He loved his family, his faith, career, clients, Country, and golf. If John wasn’t at home, work, or church, you could find him at Meadowbook Country Club. He was an avid golfer and played up until the day he passed.

John touched the lives of countless people. He connected to everyone and made friends wherever he went. He had a way of making people feel welcome, it was as if you made his day just by simply walking through the door. He always greeted everyone with a big smile, accompanied by a handshake or a hug. John passing was sudden, but the lasting impression he left on those that knew him will live on for decades to come.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Betty Mansfield, brothers Daniel and Scotty, daughter Kellie Michele, and granddaughter Scarlett. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kris, daughters Laurie and Jillian, grandson Garrett, sisters Sandra Sherman and Lynda Slape, brother Bill Mansfield as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and in laws.

We invite you to join us in a celebration of a life at 11:00 am on Friday, June 12th 2020 at Abiding Harvest 4407 S. Olive Ave, Broken Arrow, OK. Services will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/AbidingHarvestUMC at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 12. Donations may be made to Voice of The Martyrs 1815 S.E. Bison, Bartlesville, OK 74006.