Donald Eugene Beaumont

Donald Eugene Beaumont, 66, formerly of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died in Albuquerque, New Mexico, February 12, 2020.

Don was born in Bartlesville on May 7, 1953, to Carl E. and Carma (Drake) Beaumont. He was educated in Bartlesville and later attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. After returning to Bartlesville, Don worked for the city as a police officer and with the management team at the Bartlesville Community Center. In 1993 he married Susan Jane Hall, also a Bartlesville native, and they remained in Bartlesville until 1998. He continued his work in theater management in Colorado, and then later in New Mexico.

Don leaves behind his wife, Susan, of the home, and two grown children from a former marriage, son Clint Beaumont and his family, and daughter Holley and her husband Ben Turley.

Don was passionate about literature so, in lieu of funeral services, please make a donation to your favorite library or literacy program.