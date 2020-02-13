David Fries, sixth grader at St. John Catholic School is smiling because he won 1st Place in 6th grade for Science Fair and Grand Champion of the 2020 St. John School Science Fair. He will compete at the Bartlesville District Science later this month. He is standing with his teacher Mrs. Chang. Carolyn Fries/Courtesy

