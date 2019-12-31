The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Dec. 23

• Linsey Taylor Cooper, 21, on charges of service failure to appear warrant and paraphernalia.

• Michael Wayne Goodine, 37, on charges of all other larceny.

• Britten Steven Roth, 32, on charges of intoxication.

• Kaleb Earl Smith, 26, on charges of child endangerment and DUI-drugs.

Dec. 24

• Max Dervaun Coleman, 28, on charges of domestic abuse.

• Jason Lenn Dufoe, 41, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, evading, possession of controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia.

• Jason Stuart Durley, 55, on charges of possession of marijuana.

• Michael Isaac Malenchek, 21, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and general speeding—basic speed rule.

Dec. 25

• Tevin Jamal Jones, 25, on charges of domestic abuse.

• Johnny Lee Tygart, 59, on charges of hit and run, damage to private property and paraphernalia.

Dec. 26

• Shaundra Larraine Hillis, 30, on charges of resisting/interfering with police and possession of stolen property.

• Rodney Dean Lacey, 55, on charges of current vehicle tag required, proof of security verification and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.

• Shawna Leigh Pearson, 25, on charges of child neglect.

• Jana Jolynn Thomas, 28, on charges of mandatory use of seat bets, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or re4voked and proof of security verification.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 25

• Brent Joshua Buckley, 20, on charges of actual physical control and possession of controlled dangerous substance.