The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Dec. 3

• Jacky Ray Coleman, 29, on charges of child abuse.

• Victor Hernandez-Garcia, 54, on charges of valid driver’s license required in possession, improper lane use and obstructing driver’s view or control and illegal entry immigration.

• Kyle James Sanders, 23, on charges of possession of stolen vehicle.

• Benjamin Tobias Short, 28, on charges of possession of marijuana.

• Chance Justin Thomison, 22, on charges of possession of marijuana/intent/distribute, possession of firearm or weapon in commission of a felony, possession of amphetamine, paraphernalia, defective equipment on vehicle and feloniously possessing a firearm.