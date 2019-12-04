The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Nov. 29

• Keith Allen Armstrong, 52, on charges of general speeding-basic speed rule, driving while license is suspended, cancelled or revoked, mandatory use of seat belts, proof of security verification and current vehicle tag required.

• Sarah Renae Cranmer, 27, on charges of actual physical control.

• Edward Joseph Ellis Jr., 39, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, hit and run and failure to register as a sex offender.

• Jessie Alexis House, 21, on charges of possession of stolen vehicle.

• Danny Lee Stumpff, 56, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of amphetamine and current vehicle tag.

• Austin Blake Sutton, 20, on charges of possession of stolen vehicle.