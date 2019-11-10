Family Life Symposium

Walsh to speak on Nov. 14

Erin Walsh, a dynamic speaker who has addressed a wide range of audiences on topics related to brain development and raising resilient young people in the digital media age, will be the guest speaker for Bartlesville’s Family Life Symposium Nov. 14 and Nov. 15. She is the creator of Mind Positive Parenting and the co-author of the 10th anniversary edition of “Why Do They Act They Way? A Survival Guide to the Adolescent Brain for You and Your Teen.”

Walsh will speak during a free public event at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Adams Boulevard Church of Christ. She will then be the speaker during a workshop for educators, counselors, ministers, professionals and parents from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15. The cost is $55.

Northeast Oklahoma Republican Conservatives

Meeting scheduled Nov. 13

The Northeast Oklahoma Republican Conservatives are to meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Keller Williams, 1740 SE Washington Blvd. Speaker for the evening is Benjamin Lepak. Benjamin is a Legal Fellow with the 1889 Institute. He joined the Institute in Oct. 2018 and is also a Scholar-in-Residence at the Institute for the Study of Free Enterprise at Oklahoma State University. Benjamin holds a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Oklahoma and a J.D. from the University of Notre Dame, where he served as an Articles Editor on the Notre Dame Law Review. All are welcome to attend this informative meeting. For more information call Grace Farmer at 918-440-4405.

Department of Public Safety

Third-party commercial drivers license testing now law

A new law allowing third-party commercial driver license (CDL) testing is now officially in effect. State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, and Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, co-authored the legislation which was approved during the 2019 session. Standridge said Oklahoma joins 40 states that already have some form of third-party CDL testing. Standridge said with this new law, Oklahoma will be able to address a costly testing backlog in the trucking industry.

“It’s been estimated that testing backlogs and delays in our state result in $5 million in lost wages every year,” Standridge said. “This new law will help get thousands of Oklahomans licensed sooner so they can get on the road and help keep our economy moving.”

The law allows both career-techs and private party companies to conduct CDL testing. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) has approved rules and is in the process of working with prospective vendors on applications and training.

For more information, contact Sen. Rob Standridge at 405-521-5535 or email standridge@oksenate.gov.