Highland Park Baptist Church

Family Fall Festival scheduled for Oct. 26

Bring the kiddies to the Family Fall Festival at Highland Park Baptist Church from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26. Enjoy free hot dogs, carnival games, face painting, cake walk, cookie decorating, and candy. Everything is indoors and everything is free! The church is located at 300 SE Washington Blvd. (Next door to Japanese Soho Grill, go past church and park in east lot or across State Street in vacant hotel lot.)

Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department

Fall BBQ and No-Show Fundraiser set for Oct. 26

It’s time once again for the annual “Fall BBQ” dinner and “No-Show Fundraiser” rolled into one. Please mark our calendar for Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Oglesby Volunteer Fire Department Station number 1 located in Oglesby. Please bring your favorite side dish and dessert for all to enjoy. If you would be able to provide help in the kitchen or with cleaning up afterwards, please contact Gracie Cunningham at 918-545-2721.

This year we are planning on getting new swift water equipment/gear that we don’t have or needs to be replaces. All your generous donations will be applied to this new equipment/gear. Please send all donations to the address below. Thank you for the continuous support of our volunteers.

Come and enjoy all the great food and visit with your neighbors and the members of the volunteer fire department.

We are accepting applications for firemen or women.

Beware that fall/winter is approaching us. Be cautious about burning when the grass is drier and when the wind blowing. Remember you are responsible if it get out of control.

Note: Please only use this address when sending any fire dues, donations or correspondence to the Fire Station:

OVFD

401501 W. 2700 Rd.

Ramona, OK 74061