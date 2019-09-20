Hearts of Faith

Concert at Liberty Chapel of Praise scheduled Saturday

Liberty Chapel of Praise will have a concert on Saturday. Hearts of Faith will be there performing gospel music. They are a multi-award winning duet within the association. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will start at 7 p.m. No admission, there will be a love offering received. Come hear great gospel harmony.

For more information call Pastor Waymond White anytime at 918-213-5245

Miracle Temple

Pastor Alma G. Perez to speak at Miracle Temple of God in Christ

Pastor Lowell B. Nash and his wife Valarie Nash extends an invitation to join them in hosting Pastor Alma G. Perez, founder of the Word Is Life Church and the School of the Supernatural in Broken Arrow.

Perez will minister at Miracle Temple Church, 1400 SW Adams Blvd., Friday, today at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.

Perez has a Prophetic Voice Ministry and a strong anointing on teaching on the supernatural power of God. Perez and her husband; Pastor Leo Perez have traveled as a team ministry since 1982. Pastor Leo also ministers in music with a psalmist anointing. Bother are graduates of Rhema Bible School which they attended for three years. They are from Oxnard, Ca. Come and be blessed by the supernatural power of God.

Childers Community Church

Open door Gospel Jam every fourth Friday of the month

Calling all pickers and grinners to the old fashioned Gospel Jam Session the fourth Friday of every month at the Childers Community Church in Childers. This month the jam will be Sept. 27.

Bring your instrument(s) and join in on the fun. It’s casual and there will be a snack break. The singing begins by 7 p.m. or earlier if some pickers and grinners get there. If you can’t be there by then, come when you can!

The church is located in the country approximately 6 miles east on Highway 28 off junction 169 and 28 out of Nowata. For more info call Roy at 918-440-5683.