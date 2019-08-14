The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Aug. 12

• Casey Donvan Andrews, 32, on charges of fugitive from justice

• Johnny Steve Gonzalez, 24, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Deborah Renea Guess, 50, on charges of possession of amphetamines and driving left of center

• Stephen Farrell Mullins, 74, on charges of intoxication

• Amanda Michelle Ostrosky, 29, on charges of fugitive from justice and service failure to appear warrant

• Essam Isaiah Pope, 26, on charges of violation of protective order, paraphernalia and possession of controlled dangerous substances

• Johnny Calvin Tennison, 31, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Michael Dvid Thompson, 25, on charges of fugitive from justice, feloniously possessing firearm, possession of controlled dangerous substances, paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and possession of credit card belonging to another or debit card

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 12

• Clayton Owen Catlett, 32, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)