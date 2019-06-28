The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:
Bartlesville Police Department
June 26
• Davian Lanae Alexander, 18, on charges of aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy (name crime)
• Amber Sterling Brenckman, 39, on charges of assault with a deadly weapon
• Robert Wayne Grayson Jr., 54, on charges of failure to pay
• Michael Brandon Liddell, 34, on charges of criminal arrest warrant and service failure to appear warrant
• Deandre Keon Lovelace, 23, on charges of domestic abuse and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked
• Dustyn Leroy Rhodes, 21, on charges of domestic abuse
• Brooklyn Paige Wiggs, 25, on charges of service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
June 26
• Christian Ruben Anguiano, 46, on charges of domestic abuse (2 counts)
• Dwight Victory Jenkins II, 23, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and current vehicle tag required
• Jesse Carlos Pesti, 38, on charges of criminal arrest warrant
• Anthony Michael Weathers, 28, on charges of child abuse