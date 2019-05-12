CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Emily VanCamp, 33; Domhnall Gleeson, 36; Tony Hawk, 51; Ving Rhames, 60.

Happy Birthday: It’s important to have a plan and to know what you want before you start making changes to your life. Be careful when dealing with personal finances, joint ventures and matters that could affect your reputation. Fitness and physical activities will help ease stress and encourage a positive attitude. Keep your assets and financial, legal and medical issues a secret. Your numbers are 8, 14, 19, 21, 24, 35, 46.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look for an opening, and step into the spotlight. Plan something special with someone you love. Make decisions based on what will get you closer to your personal long-term goals. Listening to an expert will help you gain insight into new possibilities. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Breathe deeply and take time to look at every aspect of a situation. Having a handle on the facts and knowing what you are capable of doing will help you cut to the chase and get things done without too much interference. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Personal matters can be addressed. Open up talks regarding plans that will affect your home and family. Building strong relationships is encouraged, and romance will lead to signing up for something you enjoy doing with the one you love. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Listen carefully, especially when dealing with emotional matters or unpredictable people. Getting along with friends and relatives will help keep the peace. Don’t let your past cause a problem moving forward. Walk away from discord, and promote love, laughter and compassion. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Personal gains are within reach. Get involved in endeavors that interest you and look promising. Have a garage sale to turn possessions you no longer use into cash. A challenge that offers gifts or money as a reward will tempt you. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set high standards. Traveling, communicating and socializing with people you don’t get to see often enough will be rejuvenating and spark ideas and plans that will give you something to look forward to. An unexpected change will enhance your day. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of your responsibilities, and keep moving forward. Plan to do your own thing, and don’t let anyone ruin your day. Making special plans with someone you love or doing something to boost your morale is favored. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be open to suggestions, but do what suits you best. A change will turn out better than anticipated if you are relaxed and consider the best way to make the most out of the situation that unfolds. 4 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep busy. The more active you are, the less likely you’ll be tempted by someone pressuring you into something you shouldn’t do. Physical fitness, romance and sticking to the people who bring out the best in you are encouraged. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t share secrets. A change at home will turn out in your favor if you are rational and refuse to let emotions take over. An offer or settlement should be looked at closely and adjusted to meet your needs. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let anyone speak for you. Listen and make decisions based on your schedule. Keep busy doing things that calm your nerves and help you make positive changes personally, emotionally and financially. Romance is in the stars. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take it easy. If you overdo it, you will face insult or injury. Focus on making personal changes to the way you handle your money, health or joint ventures. Don’t trust anyone using persuasive tactics. Ulterior motives are apparent. 3 stars