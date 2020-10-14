The Shawnee News-Star Gardening Oct. 14 2020 Becky Emerson Carlberg It took three hours driving to the southwest, but we made it to Frederick, eleven miles from Hackberry Flat Wildlife Management Center. It was the last Monarch Butterfly Watch for 2020. Monarchs (Danaus plexippus) were first noticed in the hackberry trees at Hackberry Flat in […]

The Shawnee News-Star Gardening Oct. 14 2020

Becky Emerson Carlberg

It took three hours driving to the southwest, but we made it to Frederick, eleven miles from Hackberry Flat Wildlife Management Center. It was the last Monarch Butterfly Watch for 2020. Monarchs (Danaus plexippus) were first noticed in the hackberry trees at Hackberry Flat in 2001. How many years have they been coming?

Last Friday night, in front of the center, a Dodge Ram was hooked up to a long trailer equipped with benches, piles of blankets, and stowed folding chairs. Mosquito netting was handed out by Mel Hickman. Mel, our driver, state Wildlife Diversity Biologist and Monarch expert, had just received her 30-year pin with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. At 6:30 pm, nine of us climbed aboard the trailer and three in the truck. The Friends of Hackberry Flat accompanied us to provide information and answer questions. On the way to the Monarch roost we spotted Northern Harrier hawks, dozens of doves, noisy scissortails, abundant sunflowers, grasses, mesquite trees, and billions of insects.

7:00 pm we arrived at the Monarch roost area in the hackberry and pecan grove. Quietly taking chairs into the small forest, we then sat and watched. Mel explained it wasn't the noise so much as motion that distracted the Monarchs at this time. The vibrant black and orange migrants were fluttering in and landing anywhere from five to twenty feet above ground. They would often merge with other resting Monarchs clinging to thin branches. All would flap their wings, then settle down. Dragonflies flew high. Crickets and other insects began chirping as mosquitoes descended. By 7:20 pm the Monarchs had gone to bed.

A high-pitched whining sound permeated the woods. The midges were swarming above us. The males with their feathery antennae were doing everything they could to attract females. Midges are often mistaken for mosquitoes but much larger. These insects in the Chironomidae family don't bite but do congregate in enormous numbers along waterways. Their eggs hatch into worm-like larvae the shorebirds eat like ice cream. The buzz was a good thing.

Collecting our things, we climbed back in the trailer, handed spotlights and began again to travel the dusty backroads. We rattled past an owl house, waving our beacons in the air. The three irritated barn owls inside quickly left and flew a short distance away. Skunks and one raccoon were spotted crossing our path. The soapberry tree leaves were not only turning orange, but hid the resting camouflaged Monarchs revealed by our trusty lights.

In the dark. Millions of stars so brilliant and Mars so red. Our lights outlined spooked Vesper and Savannah sparrows that shot into the sky as we passed. Most of the Black-crowned Night Herons stood their watery ground, looking quite regal but annoyed, with long necks extended instead of the passive hunched-over posture they exhibit during the day.

As our spotlights cut through the night, we saw masses of flying insects. Mel remarked 'Look at all that bat food!' We reached the center. On the walls geckos hunted for bugs. We bid our goodbyes. Next morning all would gather to tag Monarchs.

A human army of habitat restorers has formed to help the Monarch survive. In several places they are now tagged. Monarchs funnel to the tip of Cape May, NJ, tagged and sent along. One man quipped it's like being 'Inside an orange snow globe.' Because of tags, Monarchs have even been tracked to Nova Scotia and Bermuda. During migration, the ribbons of Monarchs get thicker as they approach Texas. At Eagle Pass, Texas, Monarchs appear as an 'orange river flowing through the sky.'

Monarchs enter Mexico and follow the ridges of the Sierra Madre Mountains to the Trans-Volcanic Mountains where they overwinter. Here the poverty level is high. The beginning of each February, locals collect wings with tags that have fallen to the ground. They receive much-needed and appreciated money from the Monarch research scientists.

The International Citizen Scientist Program is administered by Monarch Watch. In 2019 the Monarchs came through a month later. The event was cancelled, but one of the Friends of Hackberry Flat managed to tag 50. 2020 is the sixth year for tagging at Hackberry Flat. Three thousand have been seen and 300 tagged.

Mel was out at 4 am on the warm foggy Saturday morning to collect Monarchs for tagging. They were already becoming active. When we 15 volunteers arrived at 9 am (dense fog blanketed Hackberry Flat), each lab table had a cage containing 10 lively Monarchs, a magnifying glass, labels and matching certificates. The Lepidtarium butterfly cage, covered in fine mesh to prevent entry of parasitic insects, was ready to receive all tagged Monarchs.

Two dots on the hindwings indicate the butterfly is male. The cells are orange areas between the black veins. The sticky side of the tag is placed in the middle of the one and only mitten-shaped cell. Each tag is labeled Monarch Watch, 4 letters and 3 numbers. Of the 102 tagged, 47 were males, 56 females. All our tagged Monarchs were carefully carried outside, inside the Lepidtarium, and turned loose. Go home we whispered. Monarchs have already reached Mexico.

'Small pieces of sunlight in the Biosphere' Isabel Ramirez